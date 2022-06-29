Hyderabad: Medical fraternity urged to go in for more innovations

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday called upon the medical fraternity to intensify the research in the field for innovations. She also highlighted the need for more publications in the medical journals to share their research findings to spread the awareness and facilitate further advanced research.

The Governor was launching the Skill Lab and was releasing the medical research journal titled "Anusandhaan," at the AIIMS, Bibinagar. "Creating awareness about the research findings and helping to spread the awareness about the advanced medical treatment and procedures were vital," she added.

Tamilisai also underscored the importance of constantly honing the skills of the medical practitioners and hoped the setting up of a modern Skill Lab would go a long way in the skill development. She stressed upon creating awareness among the people and the rural medical practitioners about the concepts like the zero hour or golden hour to save many precious lives in times of emergency.

"Government hospitals and the institutions need to offer the best possible quality medical care to the rural population and win their confidence," she said. Referring to the Ayushman Bharat medical insurance scheme being offered by the Union Government, Tamilisai stated that it had help lakhs of people to get the best possible medical help and have immensely benefited through it.