Hyderabad: Medicines Seized For Misleading Claims
Hyderabad: The Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) conducted a raid at a medical store in Adilabad and identified an ayurvedic medicine ‘amla churnam,’ sold with a misleading claim stating it treats diseases of the optical system.
The officials seized a large number of stocks of the ayurvedic medicine. This medicine was manufactured by Rinivaa Ayurveda Company located at Chandeeshwari Colony in Mansoorabad, Hyderabad.
A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.
According to DCA, advertising medicines or drugs for treatment of diseases of the optical system violates the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, of 1954.
It prohibits false or unverified medical claims in advertisements. Authorities are taking action to ensure compliance with legal and safety regulations.