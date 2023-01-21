Hyderabad: Meeting on demolition of unauthorised buildings on Jan 25

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav said the State government will conduct a high-level meeting on January 25 to discuss about the plan for action over the demolition of unauthorised buildings in twin cities following the Ramgopalpet fire accident.

Speaking at a press conference here on Friday, Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that as per the preliminary estimation, there are over 25,000 unauthorised buildings in twin cities which have been operating business without taking proper permissions, including the fire safety norms for over the decades and the action would be initiated against them after discussing with officials.

"We can't demolish all the unauthorised buildings at one go as there is an involvement of large scale employment and other matters. In a phased manner, we will take steps to curb the illegal commercial operations and to minimise them as much as possible," Talasani said.

The Minister also criticised Union Minister G Kishan Reddy for leveling baseless remarks against the State government following the Ramgopalpet fire accident and said that it was not fair to politicise even the matter of fire accidents.

He alleged that Union Minister Kishan Reddy who represents Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency had failed to bring funds from the Centre for the development of the State and he was also acting like a political tourist instead of developing his own Parliament segment.

The State government is also planning to conduct an all-party meeting to take a plan of action on the unauthorised buildings and other illegal business establishments, Talasani said.