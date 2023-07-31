Live
Hyderabad: Met Dept predicts light to moderate rains for the next three days
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has predicted light to moderate rains in Telangana for the next three days. Light and moderate rains are expected in many districts from Sunday to Monday morning.
There are chances of heavy rains in many districts from Monday to Tuesday morning. The districts that are expected to receive heavy rains are Adilabad, Nirmal, Kumrambhim Asifabad, Mancherial, Bhupalapalli, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Mahabubabad. A yellow alert has been issued for these districts.
The Meteorological Centre has advised people to be cautious and to follow the instructions of the authorities. They have also advised people to avoid unnecessary travel and to stay indoors during heavy rains.
