Hyderabad Metro Rail adds another feather to its cap

Hyderabad: L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (L&TMRHL) has been awarded the Railway Safety Excellence Award of the Year at the ET (Economic Times) Infra Rail Show 2025, held in New Delhi on Monday. The award recognises exceptional contributions to the Indian rail and metro infrastructure sector.

The ET Infra Rail Awards, hosted by The Economic Times, celebrate the most impactful contributions in India’s rail and metro infrastructure sector. Recognising leadership in safety, sustainability, technology, digital innovation, and urban connectivity, this platform acknowledges institutions that are reshaping the future of rail-based mobility in the country.

Competing against leading metro systems across the country, Hyderabad Metro Rail stood out for its strategic focus on commuter safety, integrated risk management, and technological innovation.

On receiving the award, KVB Reddy, MD & CEO, L&TMRHL, said, “This recognition is not just a celebration of our achievements, but a reminder of the responsibility we carry in shaping the future of urban mobility. At L&TMRHL, safety is not a milestone—it is a mindset that guides every decision, every innovation, and every journey we enable.”

KVB Reddy took part in the panel discussion on “Future of Urban Rail & Smart Stations – Transforming Urban Mobility,” sharing L&TMRHL’s vision for next-gen transit. He highlighted how technology, commuter-centric services, and continuous improvement have driven Hyderabad Metro’s excellence in punctuality, safety, and reliability.

Addressing challenges in public-private partnerships (PPP), KVB Reddy spoke about issues like delayed clearances and financial uncertainties. He stressed the importance of strong policy support and equitable risk-sharing mechanisms, while calling for deeper collaboration between government and private players to spur sustainable infrastructure development.