Hyderabad Metro Rail Introduces "Office Bubbles" for IT companies

As part of its Transit Oriented Development, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL) has developed a novel idea called "Office Bubbles," which provides protected, remote, co-working areas (ToD). L&TMRHL would satiate Hyderabad's growing demand for co-working spaces and location-flexible office spaces through Office Bubbles.

With a focus on improving quality of life, Hyderabad Metro Rail's Transport Oriented Development section has been constructing dynamic metropolitan areas integrated with top-notch transit systems. ToD provides over 18.5 million square feet of space for retail, dining, entertainment, recreation, healthcare, parking, and circulation. Office Bubbles' "Hub and Spoke" approach, which focuses on IT companies, enables them to create smaller, more strategically placed offices throughout the city. Over 0.4 million square feet (sq. ), including 1750 sq. ft. of space in 2 units throughout 49 standard metro stations and 5,000–30,000 sq. ft. of space in 8 non-standard metro stations.