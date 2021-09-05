Hyderabad Metro Rail timings rescheduled

Hyderabad: The L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Ltd (LTMRHL) has rescheduled the timings of its services from September 6.

According a release here on Sunday, a LTMRHL spokesperson said, the Hyderabad Metro Rail will now operate from 7 am (first train) to 10:15 pm (last train from respective stations), reaching all terminating stations around 11:15, with Covid safety protocol in place.

"For everyone's safety, passengers are advised to strictly follow the Covid safety guidelines, including social distancing, wearing of face masks, regular hand sanitisation and thermal screening, among others.

Passengers are requested to cooperate with security personnel and staff of HMR in their efforts towards keeping Metro journey safe," he said.