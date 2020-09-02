Hyderabad: Metro Rail to chug from September 7

Hyderabad: Finally, Metro Rail will chug in Hyderabad from September 7 as the Telangana Government on Tuesday issued orders in-line with the guidelines for reopening of activities under Lockdown 4 announced by the Union Ministry of Home recently. The orders issued by state Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said that the Metro Rail is permitted to resume operations from September 7 in a graded manner.

Officials said that an action plan is being prepared in consultation with the authorities mainly Police, Health and Metro Rail authorities to ensure safe journey of all passengers and the staff. The SOPs issued by the Centre to resume services will be strictly adhered. Maintaining social distance among the travelling passengers is the first big challenge before the Metro Rail to operate the services hassle-free, officials said.

The number of passengers travelling in each rail will be downsized by half of the total seat capacity. Initially, the services will be offered on a particular stretch and extend to other areas depending on the response from citizens. A special team will be created for regular sanitisation of the rail stations and inside the rail.

The order also made it clear that bars and pubs will remain closed and separate orders will be issued for their reopening. Open air theatres will be permitted to open from September 21.