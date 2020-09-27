Hyderabad: Midnight lightning hits house at Shastripuram

Hyderabad: In a freaky incident the residents of Shastripuram colony under Rajendranagar was baffled after lightning struck a house in their neighbourhood with a horrendous sound of thunderstorm during Friday night showers.

However, they heaved a sigh of relief knowing that no one has been hurt in the freaky incident barring a slight damage to a parapet wall atop the G+3 building that bore the brunt of lighting.

"It was around 2.20 or 2.30 am when we woke up on our beds hearing a dazzling sound of thunderbolt that soon took away the power supply in the entire area. My whole building shook for a moment. Summoning up our strength, we along with some other horrified neighbours came out of houses but were surprised to see that a portion atop my building was hit by lightning resulting in damaging of the parapet wall. The debris of the wall, that was shattered due to lightning, was seen scattered all the way down to the road," informed Mohammed Abdul Qader, whose building was hit by midnight lightening.

"LED bulbs, refrigerator and other appliances beside some decoration lamps in my G+3 building were damaged due to lightning. Electric wiring was damaged in the incident," he further explained.

"The sound caused such a terrible impact that all the stuff in the house was tossed from their instances for a moment besides shaking the houses slightly. Moreover, we were baffled after knowing that the debris of the parapet wall of the house that hit by the lightning, has flew onto roofs of other houses," said Syed Shoukat Ali, another resident.

However, no loss of human lives was caused in this incident that took place at the death of the night. There were some reports of shock and awe moments soon after the lightning but no one was hurt in the incident. Meanwhile no such incidents were reported from anywhere in Rajendranagar area.