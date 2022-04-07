Hyderabad: MIM corporator held for misbehaving with cops

Musheerabad: An AIMIM corporator Mohammed Ghousuddin from Bholakpur under Musheerabad constituency in Hyderabad was arrested for using objectionable language against police personnel on duty. The incident took place in Bholakpur area at around 2:15 am on Tuesday night when two constables from Musheerabad police station on night patrol instructed an eatery to close down as it was operating beyond permissible hours.

However, the shopkeepers informed corporator Ghousuddin, who reached the spot and started abusing the cops. A video of the incident went viral on social media and it could be heard the corporator calling one of the constables "Sau rupaye ka aadmi" (of least importance), while the policeman was trying to explain the leader that he was just doing his duty and following the orders.

As the video started doing rounds on social media on Wednesday morning, the city police booked Ghousuddin under Sections 353 (obstructing public servant from discharging duty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code in connection with the incident. He was later arrested and shifted to Musheerabad Police Station. He will be produced in the court, said Sridhar, Assistant Commissioner of Police.

He added, "The corporator Ghousuddin not only threatened two constables, but when the local sub-inspector reached the spot to perform his duties, the corporator obstructed him too and created a nuisance."

Meanwhile, TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao shared the video on his Twitter account and demanded stern action against the persons responsible. Meanwhile, it has also been reported that the corporator had apologised for his behaviour and claimed that his aggression was due to the high-handedness of police constables. Ghousuddin alleged that the police constable had abused him by invoking his religion due to which he got infuriated and misbehaved with the cops.