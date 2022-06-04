Hyderabad: Minor gang-rape kicks up political storm

Hyderabad: The gang rape of a minor girl had raked up a political storm as the State BJP president demanded CBI probe into the incident. The Congress also demanded thorough probe.

The BJP workers stormed into Jubilee Hills police station and demanding detailed probe. Large number of activists went to the police station and alleged that son of Wakf Board son was also involved. The police arrested these activists. BJP leaders demanded that arrested activists be released immediately. They also demanded CBI probe.

It is said that these minors held freshers party in Amensia Pub. They were B Tech students. The pub claims that it was a non-alcoholic party. The opposition parties said the probe should include as to how a party of minors was allowed in a pub. They were in normal condition and left the pub after the party. The pub has CCTV cameras at all important points, they said.

Meanwhile the Home Minister Mahmood Ali said that the guilty will not be spared howsoever big he might be. It is said that the MAUD minister K T Rama Rao had asked the police officials and the minister to see that proper investigation was done and stringent action was taken. "Do not spare anyone," he is learnt to have told the police.