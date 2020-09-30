Hyderabad: Mir Alam tank water enters Nehru Zoological Park

Hyderabad: During the recent incessant rains, there was a heavy inflow of water from the adjoining Mir Alam tank to Nehru Zoological Park. The zoo officials have been draining out the excess water through drainage channels and pumping out wherever necessary.



According to previous reports, at least once in a year, the Safari Park complex is closed temporarily due to heavy inflow of water from adjoining Mir Alam tank. "The Mir Alam tank gets filled with rainwater and excess water enters the zoo from safari side and flows into Singoji and other ponds.," told sources.

Official sources said, "Mir Alam tank works come under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and it is their work to desilt the tank and its maintenance. Several representations were given to the GHMC authorities and also held a committee meeting on the issue, but still there is no relief for the zoo. There was also a representation for an extra water channel but yet no further steps have been initiated yet," sources added.

"Due to Coronavirus Pandemic, zoo has been closed for public. This year there is a heavy inflow of water," said the sources.