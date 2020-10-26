Hyderabad: Missing boy found dead after 10 days

In a tragic incident, a five-year-old boy who went missing on October 12 has found dead near Outer Ring Road (ORR) of Shamirpet in Hyderabad.



Athiyan, a resident of Shamirpet went out of his home on October 12 and did not return home. Three days after the incident, the boy's parents lodged a complaint with the police. The boy is the younger son of Syed Yousuf and Ghousia who have a daughter and three sons. The family alleged that the police have been negligent in the case. However, it was learned that the accused was the tenant of Yousuf who kidnapped the boy and killed him on the same day.

The police took the accused into custody who has admitted to killing Athiyan. The police are investigating if the auto-driver Syed had any conflicts with the accused which led to the kidnap of the boy.

The incident comes a few days after the death of a nine-year-old boy Deekhith Reddy who was kidnapped and murdered by two people. The accused kidnapped the boy in Mahabubabad and demanded a ransom of Rs 45 lakh from the parents. However, they strangled the boy to death and burnt his body at Annaram hills.

Manda Sagar, a mechanic and the prime accused in the case was arrested along with another Manoj Reddy.