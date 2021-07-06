Hyderabad: Miyapur SI caught accepting bribe of Rs 20,000
Highlights
The officials of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday caught Miyapur Sub-Inspector for allegedly accepting Rs 20,000 bribe from a complainant.
The officials of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday caught Miyapur Sub-Inspector for allegedly accepting Rs 20,000 bribe from a complainant.
The complainant who did not want to bribe the SI approached the ACB officials who laid a trap against the Sub-Inspector at the police station. The ACB caught the SI red-handed and recovered the amount from the Sub-Inspector. More details related to the incident are awaited.
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story