Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Miyapur SI caught accepting bribe of Rs 20,000

Miyapur SI caught accepting bribe of Rs 20,000
x

Miyapur SI caught accepting bribe of Rs 20,000

Highlights

The officials of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday caught Miyapur Sub-Inspector for allegedly accepting Rs 20,000 bribe from a complainant.

The officials of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday caught Miyapur Sub-Inspector for allegedly accepting Rs 20,000 bribe from a complainant.

The complainant who did not want to bribe the SI approached the ACB officials who laid a trap against the Sub-Inspector at the police station. The ACB caught the SI red-handed and recovered the amount from the Sub-Inspector. More details related to the incident are awaited.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X