Hyderabad: MJCET graduation day held

Hyderabad: Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology (MJCET) organised the graduation day 2023 on Tuesday in Ghulam Ahmed Hall of SUES campus for the students in the academic year 2022-2023. Professor R Limbadri, Chairman Telangana State Council of Higher Education was the chief guest.

The programme commenced with welcome address by Zafar Javeed, Secretary, SUES. He congratulated the graduates on their notable achievement and informed them about the excellent infrastructure made available in the campus, and the facilities for students to carry out research, incubation, and entrepreneurship. Mohammed Waliullah, Chairman, SUES, administered the oath of graduation to the students.

Professor R Limbadri, congratulated the graduates and parents on the occasion. He placed on record the efforts of college management towards producing quality engineers contributing to the growth of State and the nation. He appreciated the management for having a vision 40 years back by establishing an institution which is now producing high calibre engineers. He pointed out that Telangana is the number one State in producing engineering graduates, with more than 20 per cent of the total number of engineering graduates produced in India. Telangana is known for producing CEOs for a majority of multinational companies.

He appreciated the efforts of MJCET management for contributing to the nation building, and advised the students to contribute to the equality in the society and bring laurels to the college, State and country.

Provisional certificates were distributed to the graduating student by the chief guest professor R Limbadri, Waliullah Sahab, Zafar Javeed, Dr Mir Akbar Ali Khan Sahab board member SUES, principal MJCET, and other SUES board members were present.