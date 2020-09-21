Hyderabad: MLA Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri inspects development works in Yakutpura constituency

Yakutpura: MLA Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri along with officials of GHMC and HMWSSB inspected various divisions in Yakutpura constituency on Sunday. He inspected rain affected areas in Chowni, Rein Bazar and Moghalpura divisions.

He enquired about the problems being faced by the residents and instructed the officials concerned to take steps to clear silt and garbage in the areas.

Later, Pasha Quadri inspected various development works and directed respective contractors to complete the works in stipulated time and also informed them to resume pending works.

Corporators Mir Wajid Ali Khan (Rein Bazar), Abu Rahil (Moghalpura), Mohammed Murtuza Ali (Chowni), leaders and officers were present.