Hyderabad: MMTS operations in city soon

Hyderabad: The Union Railway Ministry on Sunday decided to recommence operations of MMTS services earlier suspended on account of Covid.





In the interest of the health & safety of our people, MMTS services have been halted in Telangana, since pandemic hit.



Considering the prevailing situation, have requested @RailMinIndia Shri @PiyushGoyal to restore MMTS services here, for which approval has been granted. pic.twitter.com/NMmsHVsack — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) June 20, 2021

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy said on Sunday that the Union Railway Minister Piyush Goel agreed for restoring the operations of the MMTS and accordingly, the Railway Minister has decided to recommence operations of the MMTS services in Hyderabad for the benefit of the poor, petty vendors, students, private employees and middle-class sections of people.

Thanking the Minister for agreeing to the request to restore MMTS operations, Kishan Reddy said that the MMTS has been offering affordable safe transportation for people for years. But, its services had to be suspended in the first quarter of last years given the safety of the people.

However, the ministry has taken cognizance of the problems faced by the above sections of people when the State is limping back to normalcy. But, people using the MMTS services should strictly observe the Covid norms and take necessary precautions, Kishan Reddy appealed.