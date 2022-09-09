Hyderabad: MMTS specials for Ganesh Nimajjanam

Hyderabad: To clear extra rush of passengers during the Ganesh Nimarjanam (idol immersion), the South Central Railway will run MMTS special trains to various destinations in the twin cities on the intervening night of September 9 and 10.

The railway said on Thursday that train no. GHL-2 (Hyderabad-Lingampally) will depart at 12. 30 am o¬n September 10 and reach Lingampally at 1:20 am the same day. Train no. GLH-3 (Lingampally-Hyderabad) will leave Lingampally at 1:50 am o¬n September 10 and reach Hyderabad at 2:40 am the same day.

Train no. GHS-4 (Hyderabad-Secunderabad) will depart from Hyderabad at 3:30 am o¬n September 10 and reach Secunderabad at 4 am the same day.

Train no. GHS-6 (Lingampally-Falaknuma) will leave Lingampally at 12.10 am o¬n September 10 and will arrive Falakunma at 1.50 am the same day.

Train no. GHS-7 (Falaknuma-Secunderabad) will depart from Falakunma at 2.20 am o¬n September 10 and will reach Falakunma at 1.50 am the same day.

Train no. GHS-8 (Secunderabad-Hyderabad) will leave from Secunderabad at 4 am o¬n September 10 and will reach Hyderabad at 4:40 am the same day.