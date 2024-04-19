Hyderabad: ‘Modi govt contributed Rs10 lakh cr for TS development in a decade’

Hyderabad : Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, in a 'Report to the people' on Thursday said the Modi government contributed about Rs 10 lakh crore in last 10 years for development of Telangana.

Reddy said the amount included tax devolution, funds spent by the Centre under various development and welfare programs, capital investments on infrastructure projects, interest subsidy and subvention incurred on loans provided under various schemes, and efforts towards farmer welfare.

He recalled the speed in constructing national highways and railway lines, including the Regional Ring Road, the Rail Manufacturing Unit being constructed in Kazipet, the PM Mitra Textiles Park to be set up in Warangal, recently constructed fertiliser factory in Ramagundam, the 1,600 mw power plant, the Hyderabad Metro, and the Sri Konda Laxman Telangana Horticultural University, the Sammakka Saralamma Central Tribal University to be set up in Mulugu district, and the efforts made in setting up AIIMS and strengthening infrastructure at IIT-H.

Reddy explained the benefits of South Asia's largest biomedical research centre – the National Research and Biomedical National Animal Resource Facility for Biomedical Research (NARFBR) and the efforts made in providing medicines at cost-effective prices through Janaushadi kendras and distribution of free rice under PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, the vaccination efforts during COVID-19.

Farmers were provided fertiliser subsidy; it was further calibrated under input costs that are covered through PM-KISAN where Rs. 6,000 is transferred via DBT to farmers annually – approximately Rs. 25,000 per acre for farmer.

On cultural front, he said, steps were taken to establish a Science City, Ramji Gond tribal museum, heritage, tribal and eco-tourism circuits, develop Balkampet Yellamma Temple, Bhadrachalam Sitaramachandra Swamy temple, Ramappa temple, Alampur Jogulamba Ammavari temples and restoration of Thousand Pillar Temple. The minister highlighted his success in securing UNESCO World Heritage status for Ramappa, the first from the Telugu States, and UNWTO Best Tourism Village status for Pochampally.

Reddy listed his role in bringing the Sangeet Natak Akademi’s first South India Regional Centre to Hyderabad to preserve the cultural history and heritage of Telangana, steps taken to establish a Gandharva Ghantasala Bharat Kala Mandapam and construction of five galleries in Salarjung Museum, steps to set up digital epigraphy museum, setting up a mint museum and funds in organising Sammakka Saralamma Medaram fair, International Yoga Day.

He mentioned holding of Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav, Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations and release of gazette notification that officially celebrates the liberation of Hyderabad.

Reddy highlighted writing over 40 letters to former CM on various issues related to State development, despite not receiving expected support from the government.