Just In
Hyderabad: Moosapet Bus Accident, Motorist Killed in Kukatpally Collision
Highlights
A tragic accident in Moosapet, Kukatpally, claimed the life of Ramesh, a motorist hit by a private bus. The collision occurred early Monday morning, and Ramesh was crushed under the rear tyre. Police are investigating the incident.
A motorist was killed after being struck by a private bus in Moosapet, Kukatpally, early Monday morning. The victim, identified as Ramesh, was riding his bike from Erragadda towards Kukatpally when the incident occurred.
As Ramesh approached Moosapet and attempted to make a turn, the private bus collided with his bike. Ramesh lost control and fell under the rear tyre of the bus, where he was tragically crushed. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the police.
Other motorists who witnessed the incident immediately alerted the Kukatpally police, who quickly arrived at the location to begin their investigation. Ramesh’s body was later transferred to Gandhi Hospital for an autopsy.
