Hyderabad: Multimedia musical fountain at Mir Alam tank in shambles

Rangareddy: The Multimedia Musical Fountain developed by spending Rs. 2.55 crores at Mir Alam Tank by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), has been reduced to a shamble after inaugural day. The fountain, which was inaugurated last year by Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K.T. Rama Rao, has not been operational.



The entire set-up of the facility at the lake paints a bleak picture as the fountain has been submerged completely under the stinky water overpowered by the water hyacinth. Only the steel poles set to fence the area are left behind as the remains of the fountain.

Located adjacent to a sewerage treatment plant (STP), this 40-metre-long and 9-metre-wide fountain was set up on the very facet of the Mir Alam Lake, opposite the Danamma Huts area, between Tadban to Aram Ghar Road on the busy National Highway 44.

Community activist Mohd Zaheer expressed his disappointment over the state of the fountain. "The leaders proudly share the inauguration pictures on their Twitter handles the same day but forget to ensure the safety and survival of the musical fountain, which was developed by spending over Rs. 2.5 crores but was submerged under the stinky water after illuminating once at the time of opening." he said.

The fountain was developed as part of the planned beautification works around the lake, but it has failed to light up again ever since the day of inauguration.The HMDA and GHMC have not released any statement regarding the situation or any plans for the future of the fountain.