Hyderabad: Muslim body lodges plaint against BJP spokesperson

Hyderabad: A delegation of Mushtarika Majlis-e-Amal has lodged a complaint against Nupur Sharma, BJP spokesperson. The delegation, along with AIMIM general secretary Syed Ahmed Pasha Qaudri, met City Police Commissioner CV Anand and submitted a complaint against both the BJP spokesperson and a national TV channel.

In the complaint, the delegation said that Nupur Sharma hurt the 'sentiments of Muslims with her derogatory remarks on Islam and Prophet Mohammed during a debate on a news channel on Friday.

While expressing anger, the delegation requested the police to take strict action. The complaint mentioned that "she used abusive, false and hurtful words against the Prophet and Islam and hurt the feelings of Muslims. By derisively insulting religious beliefs mentioned in Quran, she not only hurt the feelings of Muslims, but also created enmity between different sections of society."

A delegation included Maulana Syed Qubool Pasha Shuttari (Sadar Majlis Ulemai Deccan), Maulana Hamed Mohammed Khan (Jamat-e-Islami Hind TS), Ziauddin Nayyer (All-India Majlis Tameer-e-Millat Sadar), Maulana Aulia Hussaini Nabeer Hazrat (Shaikul Islam Qadri Chaman), Maulana Shafeeq Alam (president Jamait-e-Ahle Hadees), Maulana Masood Hussain Mujtehdi (president, Anjuman-e-Mehdavia), Maulana Hyder Agha (president, Majlis Ulema-o-Zakireen) and Maulana Hameduddin Sani Jaffar Pasha (Ameer-e-Millat Amarli Islamia).