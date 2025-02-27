Live
Hyderabad: Nadergul School Teacher Accused of Harassing Student
Highlights
A Nadergul school teacher in Adibatla was booked after a minor student accused him of harassment. Police detained the accused and launched an investigation.
A school teacher in Nadergul, located in the Adibatla region, has been booked following allegations of sexual harassment by a minor student.
According to the police, the student approached the Adibatla police station and lodged a complaint against Girish, a teacher at a government school in Nadergul. The complaint states that Girish persistently pressured her to accept his romantic advances and allegedly issued threats against her and her family when she resisted.
The girl, unable to endure further harassment, reported the matter to the police. Following the complaint, police registered a case and took the accused into custody for further investigation.
