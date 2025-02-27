  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Nadergul School Teacher Accused of Harassing Student

Hyderabad: Nadergul School Teacher Accused of Harassing Student
x

Hyderabad: Nadergul School Teacher Accused of Harassing Student

Highlights

A Nadergul school teacher in Adibatla was booked after a minor student accused him of harassment. Police detained the accused and launched an investigation.

A school teacher in Nadergul, located in the Adibatla region, has been booked following allegations of sexual harassment by a minor student.

According to the police, the student approached the Adibatla police station and lodged a complaint against Girish, a teacher at a government school in Nadergul. The complaint states that Girish persistently pressured her to accept his romantic advances and allegedly issued threats against her and her family when she resisted.

The girl, unable to endure further harassment, reported the matter to the police. Following the complaint, police registered a case and took the accused into custody for further investigation.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick