Hyderabad: Nala desilting to be over by May end

Adarsh Nagar: Efforts are afoot by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to complete the nala desilting works by May end. The works are being taken up at a cost of Rs 45 cr covering a total of 870 kms. According to officials, the GHMC is focusing on the desilting of nalas to avert the inundation during the monsoon season. The desilting works if completed prior to the monsoon would ensure free flow of the waters in these storm water drains. GHMC has picked up 356 nalas and drains for desilting in all of the Zones. Though the process was held back at Zonal levels, due to the delay in the issuing tenders to agencies, but later the situation was back on track.

"The works have been taken up with an estimated cost of Rs 45 crore, and a total length of 870 kms will be covered by May end. There are several old nalas and drains in the Khairatabad and Charminar zones. Earlier, the works in these areas were executed at slower pace when compared to Serilingampally and Kukatpally Zones. But eventually the works picked up pace and even the works at Secunderabad Zone were taken up. Officials concerned have been inspecting on regular basis and keeping tab on the progress. The slit will be transported to Jawahar Nagar dump yard," informed, a higher official.

The GHMC authorities have pressed in heavy machinery to ensure works are completed in time. It may be mentioned here that owing to the flooding in 2020, different localities which were close to these nalas were inundated across the City. There was also loss of lives and families lost properties.