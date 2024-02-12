Hyderabad: NALSAR University organises ‘IP for Start-up Business’

Hyderabad: The DPIIT-IPR Chair and N C Banerjee Centre of IP Law, NALSAR University of Law, organised a one-day national conference on the theme “IP for Start-up Business” on Saturday. The conference was held physically at the Shameerpet campus with a vision to provide startup founders and aspiring entrepreneurs with necessary insights and tools for effectively navigating the complex intellectual property landscape.

The inaugural keynote address was delivered by Dr Deepanwita Chattopadhyay, chairman and CEO, IKP Knowledge Park, where she highlighted the significance of framing intellectual property strategies for start-ups. The panel of esteemed speakers included Subhadip Sarkar (vice-president, Legal and Corporate Affairs, Cognizant Technology Solutions), Biju K Nair (founding partner, Legal Tech), Dr Janani Venkatraman (co-founder & CEO, Biomoneta Research Pvt. Ltd.), Ravi Bhola (managing partner, K&S Partners), Dr Surya Man Tripathi (head of legal services, ICRISAT) and Dr Rahul Kapoor (founder, Turnip Innovations) shared their knowledge on intellectual property management and strategies and their experiences in building an enterprise.

Their presentation emphasised the importance of integrating intellectual property considerations into the strategic framework for start-up businesses, leading to insightful discussions. The conference was attended by a contingent of 28 from the African subcontinent, covering 11 countries.