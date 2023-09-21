Hyderabad: Nampally police rescue baby boy kidnapped from Niloufer Hospital

Hyderabad : A 6-month-old boy who was kidnapped from Niloufer Hospital in Nampally last week was rescued by the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force central zone team along with Nampally police from Banswada in Kamareddy district on Wednesday.

According to the police, Fareeda and Salman Khan of Gandipet in Rangareddy district came to Niloufer Hospital with their two children for treatment of their elder son, who was about four years old at the time.

Police said, the accused persons Katroth Mamtha and Katroth Srinivas natives of Kothabad Thanda in Kamareddy were previously blessed with two male boys but they died due to a genetic disease. The couple was blessed with a boy in her native village 10 days back and doctors informed her the boy was suffering from ‘Viscosity Syndrome’ (A group of symptoms triggered by an increase in the viscosity of the blood). They thought their baby would also die due to the disease. “Realizing the third child would also die, the couple hatched a plan to kidnap an infant from Niloufer Hospital,” said M Venkateshwarlu DCP central zone.

As per their plan, the accused couple targeted Faisal Khan and executed their plan to kidnap him. With an attention diversion, Mamtha befriended Fareeda, and when the time arose, she abducted Faisal and fled the hospital. “Mamtha abandoned her own child on the ground floor and went away carrying Faisal to the Jubilee bus stop. Later, they took a bus and went to Kamareddy district to stay there,” said the DCP.

The Task Force team along with Nampally police apprehended the accused persons on Wednesday at Banswada, Kamareddy. Police brought them to Nampally police station and reunited the infant baby boy with his parents. The couple were arrested and remanded.