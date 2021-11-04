Hyderabad: Narrow roads, open drains irk Kimthi Colony residents

Tarnaka: Though the Kimthi Colony in Tarnaka is growing by leaps and bounds, the civic amenities are limited here with residents forced to put up with narrow roads, open drains, hanging electric wires, abandoned colony park and a library which has been sanctioned, but still pending. Locals alleged that the officials concerned were neglecting their colony issues.

Pointing towards uncovered drains, the residents said that there looms a great threat for residents, especially the children who are at a greater risk of falling into them. While the colony's internal roads are narrow and pothole-ridden, the main road leading towards the colony is daily blocked by huge vehicles causing hardships to commuters.

"The open drains have become a daily nuisance with foul smell emanating from them. Off late, these have become breeding grounds for mosquitoes and further there is danger of residents slipping into these drains. The hanging electric wires are also posing a great threat to people," said Sita Ramani, president of Kimthi Colony.

Sharing their woes, another resident Prabhasini said, "After a great difficulty, we got a park. However, the benches at the park were broken recently. Though we shared the pictures with GHMC officials urging them install new benches, till now, no response has come from them. Apart from this, for constructing a library an open plot was allotted 23 years ago, but no works were started. If the library is constructed, it will not only benefit colony residents, but also those in surrounding colonies."

"Another issue is narrow roads. They are laid long ago and are in bad shape. They immediately need to be re-carpeted. We have complained to the concerned authorities about these issues and submitted many representations, but no respite has reached our doorstep," said another resident of Kimthi Colony.