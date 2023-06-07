Hyderabad: Natco Group of Companies bags State government award for outstanding industrial contributions

Rangareddy: Natco Group of Companies was presented with a distinguished award by the State Government on Tuesday. The award was received by the General Manager of Industry Satyanarayana and AGM Sambasiva Rao, on behalf of the company.

Upon receiving the award, Satyanarayana and Sambasiva Rao expressed their gratitude to the State government for the recognition. They acknowledged the collective efforts of the entire team at Natco Group of Companies, emphasizing their commitment to continuous improvement and technological advancement.

Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, praised the company's contributions and highlighted the importance of their achievements in driving economic growth and creating employment opportunities in the region. She emphasized the State government's commitment to support and encourage such exemplary enterprises that contribute to the overall prosperity of Telangana.