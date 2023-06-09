Hyderabad: National Centre for Additive Manufacturing sets up facility at OU TDC

Hyderabad: The National Centre for Additive Manufacturing (NCAM) launched its state-of-the-art facility at the Technology Development Centre, Osmania University on Thursday. This landmark centre marks a significant achievement for Telangana, as it becomes the first national hub dedicated to cutting-edge additive manufacturing technologies, also known as 3D printing.

The establishment of NCAM will cater to the evolving needs of various industries, foster innovative start-ups, and drive a transformative shift in manufacturing across India, according to Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce and ITE&C, Government of Telangana.

With an ambitious goal of contributing $1 billion to India’s GDP through additive manufacturing by 2025, there is tremendous potential for further growth in sectors such as electronics and healthcare, paving the way for self-reliance in the country. Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, emphasized the need for collaborative efforts between industry, academia, and government to realise this vision.

The NCAM, also referred to as the National Centre for 3D Printing, is poised to revolutionise traditional manufacturing processes. By bringing together leading experts, industry partners, and researchers from diverse disciplines, the center aims to serve as a dynamic hub for additive manufacturing. Jaspreet Sidhu, CEO of NCAM, highlighted the centre’s role in driving innovation, propelling economic growth, and shaping the future of manufacturing.

The launch of NCAM signifies a pivotal step towards unlocking the vast potential of additive manufacturing in India. It is expected to fuel advancements, facilitate knowledge sharing, and foster a collaborative ecosystem that propels the country's manufacturing capabilities to new heights.