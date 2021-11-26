Hyderabad: NCC selections held at GITAM

Hyderabad: The National Cadet Corps (NCC) selections were held at GITAM Deemed-to-be University here on Thursday, as about 120 first-year students of B Tech, BSc, BA and BBA expressed interest to join. Twenty-five students--14 boys and 11 girls--were shortlisted after thorough screening of height, weight, running, push-ups. They were finally selected as second batch of GITAM Hyderabad NCC unit.

A press release said that NCC in GITAM plays a credible role in shaping the character of students by instilling the values of patriotism, service, discipline and hard work. "It provides a future to patriotic youth. NCC helps to build essentials of leadership, management and moulds students as responsible citizens.

The enrolled cadets will be given institutional training and can participate in adventure activities, community development programmes, national level and annual training camps; youth exchange programmes, sports and cultural activities. The army wing NCC company in the GITAM comes under the command of 33(T) Battalion, Sangareddy.

Havaldar Ranjit Singh, Subedar Achha Singh and Vijay Kumar came from 33 (T) Bn to select the GITAMites. Dr R Srinivas Raju, Associate Professor and ANO Shankar, ANO ZPHS, Rudraram, supported to shortlist the students. The selected students and their parents expressed their happiness about their achievement.