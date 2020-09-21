Hyderabad: 16-year-old boy dies after falling off hillock

Hyderabad: A 16-year-old boy died after falling off hillock at Bodakonda waterfall in Manchal of Rangareddy district on Sunday evening. The deceased was identified as Eshwar Singh, a resident of Attapur.



Eshwar Singh, a Class 10 student went to the waterfall along with his 11 friends on Sunday. Eshwar and his friends are said to have climbed a hillock at the waterfall and spent some time there. The group started to descend when Eshwar slipped and fell down. He suffered serious head injuries.

His friends rushed to his rescue and alerted the police who rushed to the spot and shifted him to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. The police sent the body for autopsy and registered a case.





In May 2020, a US national died after he accidentally slipped from a hillock while cycling. Paul, a mountain biking enthusiast left his home in Gachibowli and went to Gandipet reservoir area. He was later found dead between the hillocks. Paul was residing in Hyderabad for the past one-and-half years with his wife who is an employee in IT firm in the city.

The victim is said to have lost control and fell down and suffered serious head injuries.