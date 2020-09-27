Hyderabad: NGO comes to rescue of hungry, homeless people

Hyderabad: As the rain continues to batter the city and there is no sign of relief to the homeless and destitute from the government, an NGO namely, Nature Restoration Centre (NRC) has come to help of the poor, destitute and homeless individuals who are forced to spend their days and night under sky without shelter and food.



Rini, the founder of NRC, said that, ever since the pandemic began many homeless people suffered a lot because they did not receive any food nor were given any jobs anywhere. Apart from it, now being the rainy season and the threat of Coronavirus looming large due to the season it becomes very important for every citizen to stay safe and help such destitute persons who are in dire need.

"We felt it is our responsibility to take up the social cause and help the homeless people and for this reason we started distributing food to all the destitute persons in the city. Though we cannot provide them with shelter because most of these persons are shelterless and sleep in different places in the city, so we thought we could at least help them with food and ensure that at one time we give them a meal which would be sufficient for an entire day. Every day we distribute food to around 800 to 1000 persons in the entire city."

"Each day we single out a particular area and our volunteers reach the spot and we start doing the noble work. We have distributed food in areas of Kachiguda, Narayanaguda, Abids, Nampally, Masab Tank, Secunderabad, Mehdipatnam, Barkatpura among others," said Rini.