Hyderabad: NIMS nurses to go on strike on November 7

Hyderabad: Staff nurses at NIMS, Panjagutta, have decided to go on strike boycott duties from November 7 for realisation of their long-pending demands. Also, they decided to organise lunch-hour demonstration everyday sporting black badges from October 24 (Saturday) onwards.

A strike notice was served by NIMS Nurses Union in Director's Office on Friday. The demands include payment of Covid-19 incentive, payment of Modified Assured Career Progression arrears, payment of EL encashment for the year 2019, conversion of EPF to GPF, promotions for staff nurses, cadre review of nursing college staff, etc., some of which were pending since last two years. According to president S Asha Latha, Vice-presidents Y Elizabeth Rani, P Rani, G Punyavathi, and General Secretary S Vijaya Kumari, the administration assured them on October 7 to fulfill their demands by October 15th. When nurses delegation met the higher-ups on October 16, assurance was given to fulfill demands by October 23 but to no avail. Hence a decision was taken to embark on protests.