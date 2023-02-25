Hyderabad: NIPER holds 10th convocation ceremony

Hyderabad: The 10thconvocation of National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) was held on Friday in the auditorium of the campus. Union Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilizers, New and Renewable Energy BhagawanthKhuba was the chief guest.

Addressing the students, the Union Minister elaborated the role and achievements of Indian Pharmaceutical sector in past few years, especially during covid-19 pandemic. He also emphasised the importance of translating research into real life applications and industrialisation of the products.

Congratulating the students on the occasion, the Union Minister said India was once called the golden bird and it is now ready to lead the world as a Viswa Guru like in the past in the field of education, spiritualism and culture and so on.

Director of NIPER-Hyderabad, Dr Shashi Bala Singh highlighted that within 16 years, the institute has cemented itself as a centre of excellence for advanced studies and learning in pharmaceutical sciences. The efforts of the institute are reflected by NIRF 2nd rank and the comprehensive development in all aspects such as research, industry projects and the excellence of students.

Addressing the students, Dr Satyanarayana Chava, Chief Executive Officer, Laurus Labs Limite, motivated the students to actively take part in the country's growth by keeping the core values instilled by the prestigious institute. He also asked the graduates to uplift the reputation of the institute and wished best for future endeavors.

A total of 187 students, among them 25 PhD, 162 MS (Pharm) and MBA (Pharm) students were awarded their degrees during the convocation. Gold medals were given to Yadav Vishal Fayanath (MC), Ankita SahebraoKhairnar (PA), Tentu Priya Mounika (PC), K Kavya Praharsha (RT), RimshaNooreen (PE), Girase Pradeep Nanabhau (PTPC), Donna Mol Sunny (PM), and GundelliPanisha (MD). Director Medal for Best All Rounder Student was given to Safiya Sulthana for the batch of 2020-22. Chairman Board of Governors NIPER-Hyderabad, several members from industry, directors of all NIPERs, students of NIPER-Hyderabad, family members of graduates, and alumni members also attended the event. (NSS)