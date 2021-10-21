Hyderabad: No camera charges at major parks

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) announced on Wednesday to waive off the camera/ video camera charges at Sanjeevaiah Park, Lumbini Park and NTR Gardens with immediate effect.



Earlier these parks charged an amount of Rs 1,000, but now they are free to take in cameras. This decision by the department will be of huge relief for photo freaks. B Madhav, a photo freak said that the HMDA has taken a good decision as these popular parks in the city have a good footfall of visitors and it would be a burden for them to pay an amount of Rs 1000 as camera charges.

The Special Chief Secretary of Urban Development, Arvind Kumar tweeted, "Based on the public representations one can take cameras inside parks without paying any charge. The same holds with video cameras."