Hyderabad: Noose tightening around BRS leaders

Hyderabad : Noose seems to be tightening around some of the top BRS leaders in the illegal occupation of costly lands in Hyderabad city. The state government is planning to release a whitepaper on the issue. Revenue and PR Minister P Srinivasa Reddy said the government had gathered every information, including survey numbers, pertaining to the land encroachment by some BRS leaders. The minister said the government would also not hesitate to arrest the top BRS leaders who are alleged to be involved in the illegal land sales and occupation for the last 10 years. He also confirmed that they have evidence to establish the role of BRS leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Santosh Kumar and his family in the registration of lands in a village under Greater Hyderabad limits. The Dharani committee had disclosed the details of 23 acres of land registered in the name of family members of Santosh Kumar recently.

Srinivasa Reddy said the Revenue department was conducting the necessary study to streamline the Dharani portal by stopping the management of the portal by a private agency. Land documents and data were important to protect against its misuse by influential persons. Certain irregularities in the protection of lands were noticed in Dharani. The entire portal would be revamped by removing all the technical options which help commit irregularities, he added.

Referring to the Kaleshwaram project, the minister clarified that the lift irrigation scheme would be in existence and the government was ready to rectify the faulty designs in the lift scheme and repair the damage based on the findings of the NDSA (National Dam Safety Authority). The judicial commission report would help in taking action against those who allegedly involved in the corrupt practices in the construction of the project.

Srinivasa Reddy rubbished the rumors of his aspirations to become the CM after the Lok Sabha elections. “I am ‘sub junior’ in the party and there is no question of competing for the Chief Minister’s post,” he said. He also ruled out phone tapping of rival party leaders as alleged by the Opposition parties.