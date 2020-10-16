Hyderabad: Normalcy will return in 2 days, assures Mayor Dr Bonthu Rammohan

Hyderabad: Mayor Dr Bonthu Rammohan, along with the MLAs and Zonal Commissioners of LB Nagar, Charminar and Secunderabad, visited several inundated areas in the city on Thursday. Corporator Sama Swapna Reddy accompanied him to Singareni Colony. The Mayor enquired with the residents about their hardships. "Government is taking all necessary steps to tackle the issues. Normality will prevail within two days," he added. Rammohan visited relief camps setup in social welfare hostel and Vivekananda Government School. d EEs took part in the visit.



The Mayor said that normal situation would be restored in one to two days in the rain ravaged areas. He said that in order to find a permanent solution a study would be commissioned to avert water-logging in low-lying areas.

"We will focus on it through a study and by next rainy season this problem will not repeat he assured," he said The mayor instructed the officials to provide immediate rescue and relief measures in the areas affected by heavy rains and water. He inspected the relief operations at several places. He was accompanied by a team of leaders and officials. Several places in Saroornagar and lake area are marooned with waters and the people are seeking help. The mayor has assured of all help to rain damaged areas. Roads would be repaired, necessary help be offered to the affected families. There is no need of panicking as the rain related problems are being addressed now.

He asked the displaced people about the facilities being provided to them. He instructed the officials to provide medical checkup and masks to them and to ensure physical distancing is maintained. Later, the mayor along with MLA Devineni Sudheer Reddy and Zonal Commissioner Upender Reddy visited Saroor nagar Cheruvu, where water is still flowing through low lying colonies. Then, he along with MLA Kaleru Venkatesh visited Moosarambagh Bridge.

He instructed the GHMC officials to clear the debris on the bridge immediately to allow free flow of traffic. Zonal Commissioners Srinivas Reddy, Ashok Samrath, Chief Engineer Ziauddin, Engineer in Chief Sridhar, deputy commissioners, SEs an