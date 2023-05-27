Hyderabad: Now, LMA restriction ruffles feathers of morning walkers

Hyderabad: Though the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has opened the Cantonment roads and two-wheelers are permitted to ply on the roads freely, surprisingly morning walkers and pedestrians are still not allowed to move freely along the roads. Walkers gave a vent to their ire against the authorities for not citing any reason over the restriction imposed on them.



They pointed out even after three weeks passed by since the roads opened, they are still not allowed to walk around the streets.

There are signboards still erected near Bolarum that state ‘no trespassing’ and walkers are not allowed beyond that. The same situation prevails at Richardson Road, about 500 walkers used to take stroll inside the defence area everyday, but now they are not been allowed.

Nikhil Sriram, a resident of Yapral said, “even after the order is been issued by MoD to open the five roads that include Richardson Road, Protnee Road, Byam Road, Albain Road and Ammuguda Road for the civilians, then why are we still not allowed to walk freely on these roads.

For year, walkers used to walk on the internal road near Rashtrapathi Nilayam as there is less traffic flow, but last year suddenly a signboard was put up saying‘walkers not allowed’.The barricades on the roads are also not removed yet,” added Nikhil. G Sharath a regular walker said that the civilians are ready to cooperate with the authorities by showing our identity cards.

Many senior citizens also used to take a stroll in the morning earlier before LMA imposed restrictions.”