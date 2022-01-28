Hyderabad: Now, passengers can travel free from CBS bus station to MGBS

Hyderabad: In an another piece of good news for the commuters, VC Sajjanar, managing of director of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) announced free travel for the passengers from Central Bus Station (CBS) bus station to Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) in electric vehicles.

VC Sajjanar said that the electric vehicles will be operated from 6 am to 11 pm without charging the passengers.

The initiative has been launched to avoid inconvenience to the passengers travelling from Central Bus Station (CBS) to Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS). Every day, hundreds of people travel to various parts of Telugu states from MGBS and the passengers have to reach CBS first from where they walk to MGBS.

Due to the constant congestion on the route, passengers with their luggage and children are facing severe difficulties. After several complaints from the people to TSRTC, the TSRTC MD Sajjanar resolved the issue for the passengers crossing several roads to reach MGBS from CBS.