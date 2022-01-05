Hyderabad: NRIs posting hate content on social media may lose visas

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner CV Anand, after taking charge as Kotwal, held a review meeting with the department officials on Tuesday. In his first meeting with the department staff he informed officers that the focus should be on cybercrime.

The top cop noted, "It has been observed that many cases of NRIs indulging in social media harassment are being reported. It is also witnessed that a lot of NRIs are indulging in hateful posts on social media as they believe to be away from the long hands of the law. But it is a misconception; henceforth if any NRI is found violating the law of the land by posting hateful comments or posts on social media, their visas will be revoked and passports seized.

We will issue lookout notices for such NRIs." While instructing officers ranging from DCPs, ACPs, Joint CPs, SHOs, the commissioner said the department should take cybercrime seriously. He asked them to provide timely information on crimes and criminals to sections and wings concerned.

Anand told them to identify criminals who are repeatedly committing same offences and act against them and prevent from getting involved in crimes. "This will help in deterring others who are inclined to commit offences. If there are any doubts in any of the cases, the legal adviser should immediately give suggestions and resolve cases expeditiously. The trial should be expedited and criminals punished.

The commissioner also told the officers that they should act if any case needs to be attended to immediately rather than waiting for the senior's approval. The concerned officer should gather technical evidence to settle a case at the earliest.