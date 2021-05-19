Hyderabad: NSUI launches free ambulance service for Covid patients

Shadnagar: Shadnagar National Students' Union of India (NSUI), national leader Dinesh Sagar on Tuesday set up a free ambulance facility for Covid-19 patients. The free ambulance service was flagged off by Mulugu MLA Sitakka at R&B guest house in Shadnagar. The Congress MLA Sitakka has lashed out at the Telangana government for lack of foresight when it comes to corona depletion from the past one year.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA expressed concern for the people who cannot see their loved ones who lost their lives because of coronavirus. She demanded the government to start free ambulance services in the villages. She also demanded the government to immediately include corona treatment in Aarogyasri and to take proper actions for prevention of oxygen deficiency and to provide free medical care to everyone. At the call of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, every Congress activist is serving needy people, she added. She said that the Chief Minister KCR and KTR will not visit government hospitals if infected with coronavirus. Sitakka said that the government is hiding corona deaths and it is unfortunate that Rs40,000 had to be paid for an ambulance if a patient dies.

NSUI State President Venkat Balmoor, NSUI leaders, District President Vishnu, Kata Sudhir, Madhu, Praveen, Wasim, Shiva, Prakash, Shravan, Uday and others were present.

Later, the MLA distributed free meals for the Covid-19 patients under the patronage of NSUI national leader Dinesh Sagar in Shadnagar. Sitakka herself inspected the arrangements of the dishes and cooked food. Speaking on the occasion, NSUI national leader Dinesh Sagar said that Sitakka works with a sense of dedication no matter what the task is which is why she is gaining popularity among the people across the State. He later said that free nutritious food is being distributed to the Covid-19 patients regularly with the help of NSUI and Congress activists in Shadnagar. He urged everyone to follow Covid-19 safety norms and avoid going out if unnecessary.

NSUI and Congress leaders, activists and others were present.