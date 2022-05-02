Hyderabad: NSUI, Youth Congress activists arrested

Hyderabad: Activists of the Congress-affiliated student wing, NSUI and Youth Congress, were arrested on Sunday when they held protests at Osmania University and the Ministers' Quarters here. They demanded the State government to permit AICC leader Rahul Gandhi to visit Osmania University and participate in a meeting with students. The police also took TPCC working president T Jagga Reddy into preventive custody, when he visited the Banjara Police Station to inquire about NSUI activists' arrests.

Condemning the arrests of the party senior leader, NSUI and Youth Congress activists, Telangana senior leader and AICC spokesperson Sravan stressed that the government has been stooping to new lows by arresting innocent students again and again.

Sravan fired the government for denying permission for Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi's meeting with students on Osmania University campus. He questioned "Why is KCR and KTR company fearing Rahul Gandhi so much?.

Saying that the government has been stooping to new lows with the arrests of NSUI and Youth Congress members, he challenged TRS working president and minister KT Rama Rao for an open discussion in front of Arts College, on the issue of students and unemployed youth of Telangana.

"It is absolutely shameful that the TRS government has denied permission for Rahul Gandhi's visit to Osmania University. KCR, KTR and company should remember that it was because of Congress president Sonia Gandhi that Telangana was achieved; the power being enjoyed by KCR and his family is because of her. Forgetting everything, how can they deny permission to Soniaji's son, when he wanted to visit OU to know students and unemployed youth's problems?" Sravan questioned.