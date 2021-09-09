Hyderabad: Nuclear Fuel Complex develops plasma melting furnace

Hyderabad: The Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC) has indigenously developed plasma melting furnace which is one of many steps taken by it as part the government initiative 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and is a milestone in the 50-year journey of NFC in fuel fabrication, commemorating the 'Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

The NFC is celebrating its 50th year of service to nation's self-reliance in nuclear fuel fabrication technology. The furnace was inaugurated by Dr Dinesh Srivastava, chairman and chief executive on Wednesday. The NFC has led the country's technological advancement in fabrication of critical components required for the DAE, DoS and other defence requirements.

The furnace is utilised for processing of reactive and refractory metals on industrial scale. The furnaces installed in the 80s were imported from Japan. To meet the growing demand due to expansion of nuclear power programme, the NFC had taken up indigenous development of the furnace. It was designed and fabricated with the technical expertise of the NFC and fabricationcapability of Indian manufacturer at a cost of Rs 10 crores, against Rs 30 crores of imported equipment.