Hyderabad: Numaish 2021 put on hold

Nampally: The city's most awaited 81st All India Industrial Exhibition popularly known as 'Numaish' remains withheld as the State government has not yet allotted permission. Hyderabadis have to still wait for some more days.

It may be mentioned that for the first time in the history of Hyderabad, the Numaish will not be held due to the prevailing situation of the ongoing pandemic.

Just like every year the Numaish was supposed to commence from January 1, 2021 but the Exhibition Society had received a notice from Hyderabad Collector to take necessary action in wake of the pandemic conditions, resulting in deferring the event to February 1 and later March 15.

It is likely that the State may witness a surge in Covid-19 cases in the next three-four weeks as the neighbouring districts in Maharashtra are recording a sharp spike over the last one week. After which the Telangana District Medical Health Officers (DMHOs) directed the staff of seven Public Health Centres (PHCs) to keep a lookout for cases and trace their contacts.

Speaking to The Hans India, Ashwin Margam, Spokesperson and Managing Committee's Executive Member of the Exhibition Society said, "No future target date is announced for the commencement of Numaish 2021, though the Exhibition Society has applied for permission from the State government."

Margam further said that there has been no communication from the State government's side. "But the Exhibition Society has not lost the hope of pandemic subsiding definitely sometime in 2021. We have not given up, we are prepared to conduct the Numaish once the unfavourable conditions change for the better," Margam added.

Moreover, the State is gripped in panic after 36 students in a Telangana Minority Residential School at Bandlaguda tests Covid positive. Meanwhile, health experts have advised people to strictly follow all the COVID-19 norms.