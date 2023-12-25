Hyderabad: Numaish from Jan 1, preparations in full swing

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s most awaited annual extravaganza ‘Numaish’ is all set to make a comeback for its 83rd season in Exhibition Grounds in Nampally. The expo is scheduled to open its gates from January 1, 2024, to February 15, 2024. The 46-day-long affair has become a platform for traders to display region-specific items from across the country.

The iconic ‘All India Industrial Exhibition’, famous as Numaish is back with foolproof arrangements by the society and preparations are progressing at a brisk pace. Numaish has been an annual event for more than eight decades that sees lakhs of people thronging to purchase clothes, food, accessories, and home essentials from stalls set up by traders from across the country.

“The exhibition received a tremendous response from the traders and the society has come up with a motto and is encouraging the new comers and start-ups in the 46-day-long exhibition,” said Vanam Satyender vice president, All India Industrial Exhibition Society.

Speaking to The Hans India, Satyender said, “The AIIE Society is gearing up to hold Numaish grandly. This year, the society received more than 3,500 applications from traders from all over the country. However, over 2,500 stalls have been allotted to the traders. The stalls include a sale of different commercial and industrial products, clothes from various States, arts and crafts, handloom, food stalls, adventure activities, fun games, and various cultural programmes.

Satyender said “The society will be expecting a footfall of around 25 lakh people this year and have extended the pathways for their easy commute, as on an average 45,000 visitors enter the Exhibition Grounds every day for 46 days. Last year over 23 lakh people visited the Numaish,” he added. Satyender said “Many people attending Numaish spend almost their entire day at the venue. The event is more entertaining and vibrant, it is a shopping festival with entertainment.”

A lot of people are enthusiastic about coming to Numaish each year. Visitors visit for shopping, food, games and to witness the items from the overall country.

He said “Famous brands such as Pista House, and Chat Junctions, among others, will set up their stalls at the event. Vendors and artisans from Rajasthan, Kashmir, Lucknow, Delhi, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra will be selling clothes, food, and other items including handicrafts,” said Vanam Satyender.

Exhibition is a venue of recreation, relaxation, shopping and entertainment for Hyderabadis in particular and Telangana. Some of the visitors come repeatedly for the entertainment, recreation, and shopping experience.

Many arrangements have been taken up towards the exhibition grounds. Walkways have been improved, and for wheelchairs, and especially for women and senior citizens, the pathway was also extended and improved. Moreover, foolproof arrangements are made to ensure safety, as fire fighting infrastructure at an expenditure of Rs 3 crore was also established in place to avoid untoward incidents.

Numaish-e-Masnuaat-e-Mulki, or Numaish, began in 1938. It was started to promote Industrial development in the erstwhile Hyderabad State by organising Industrial exhibitions to promote products manufactured by small and medium-scale industries within the country. The first exhibition was conducted at Public Gardens in 1938 and shifted to the present Exhibition Grounds In 1946. The Exhibition Society celebrated its silver jubilee in 1966, golden jubilee in 1998, diamond jubilee in 2000, and platinum jubilee in 2015.