Hyderabad: Nursery Mela brings people closer to nature again at Necklace Road
Floral, ornamental and vegetable seeds & saplings of multiple varieties, together with glittering gardening tools are on display at 150 stalls
Rangareddy: After a gap of a year, the 14th Nursery Mela was back at Necklace Road attracting myriad number of people, especially garden enthusiasts from across the city. They are flocking to the venue along with families to have a glimpse of floral, ornamental and vegetable seeds and saplings of multiple varieties, together with glittering gardening tools.
With a variety of seeds and saplings of floral, ornamental and vegetable species, the mela once again provides the netizens an opportunity to visit the event along with their families and get closer to nature. The event has 150 stalls offering seeds, saplings, potting mixture, besides glittering gardening tools that help people raise their own greenhouse on their terraces or back yards.
Unlike last events, this mela brought some unique features, including herbal medicines introduced by Al-Arif General Hospital and Unani Research Institute, Bandlaguda, to promote Unani medicine, a traditional system of healing and health maintenance prominently practiced in South Asia.
“Large number of people who are familiar with or have healed after using Unani medicines are approaching the stall of Unani Pharmacy and picking up the best healing remedies they want, besides gaining an understanding of the importance and benefits of the Unani medicine,” explained Dr. Syed Tauheed, director of the institute.
Elated over the response, Dr. Najeeb Khan, another director, said, “Daily over 20-30 people aware of the benefits of Unani medicine are approaching the stall and buying medicines considered as proven remedies for joint pains, kidney and skin diseases, besides sinus and hair fall. We are here at the event for two more days as the mela will continue till September 5.