Hyderabad: On-spot offers at Begumpet job fair today

Hyderabad: Top companies are expected to participate in the Begumpet Job Mela being held at Function Villa, Metro Pillar 1318 opposite Begumpet Police Station on Monday.

The Job mela will be held from 7 am to 1 pm for unemployed youth irrespective of their caste, community or religion. Everyone will get the opportunity to show their skills and on-spot offer letters if selected. It is being held by a city-based voluntary organisation Deccan Blasters.

Engineer Mannan Khan, founder of Deccan Blasters said that several jobless and employed youth are in search of jobs in the city and it is the best job mela to get jobs for more details contact Ph. 8374315052. “Till now, with the series of job melas, more than 15,000 youth were placed with jobs,” he added.

Qualification of candidates should be minimum SSC to any graduation with or without any experience, the interviews will be conducted at the venue, he said.

Direct interviews will be arranged in 60 companies for jobs including IT, bank, logistics, software, medical, automobile, digital marketing, drivers, accounts among other jobs.