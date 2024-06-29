Hyderabad: One-day seminar on biochar and carbon credits held in city

Hyderabad: The Progressive Biochar Society, in association with Rainbow Bamboo Academy and the National Institute for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (ni-MSME), hosted a one-day national seminar on biochar manufacturing equipment and carbon credits on Friday.

The seminar, held at ni-MSME Hyderabad, drew over 110 biochar enthusiasts from across India, including farmers from neighboring states. The one-day seminar, sponsored by Nuziveedu Seeds Limited as part of their CSR initiatives, brought together experts, industry leaders, and agricultural innovators to explore the potential of biochar in mitigating climate change and enhancing soil fertility.

Dr P Chandra Shekara, director general of MANAGE, Hyderabad, graced the occasion as the chief guest, while Dr L Venkat Ram Reddy, former commissioner of Horticulture, Telangana, presided over the event , sharing insights on integrating biochar into horticultural practices. Dr S Glory Swarupa, director general of ni-MSME, Hyderabad, attended as the guest of honour.