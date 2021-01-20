Hyderabad: Online teaching facility at MANUU Polytechnic

Hyderabad: The online teaching facility at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) Polytechnic was inaugurated by Prof S M Rahmatullah, the in-charge Vice-Chancellor, on Monday. The teachers who are having difficulty in taking online classes from home, on mobile, can now teach students better with this facility.

According to Dr Mohd Yousuf Khan, Principal, Polytechnic, Hyderabad, four units equipped with such facilities have been set up at the Polytechnic building. Two units have tripods for moblie and writing boards where teachers can explain to the students by writing on the board. Other units also have a pad with a computer camera where whatever teacher writes on pad can be seen by the students through computer screen.

This innovative setup was developed using the available infrastructure at Polytechnic without any financial burden on the university. Prof Rahmatullah, while congratulating the Principal Polytechnic and other teachers for taking an innovative initiative, advised other departments also to facilitate teaching through such innovative measures.

Prof. Siddiqui Mohd Mahmood, the in-charge Registrar, also addressed them. Prof Abul Kalam, Director, Directorate of Distance Education; Prof Abdul Wahid, Dean, School of Technology; Prof Naseemuddin Farees, Dean School of Languages; Prof Mohammad Abdul Sami Siddiqui, Director, CPDUMT; Prof Saneem Fatima, Dean, School of Management & Joint Dean Academics; Prof. Parveen Jahan, Dean, School of Sciences; Rizwan Ahmad, Director, IMC; and Md Shakeel Ahmad, Engineer Grade I, IMC, were also present on the occasion.