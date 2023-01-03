Hyderabad: Open gyms in GHMC parks yielding good response

Hyderabad: The open gym facilities set up by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in its parks in the city are yielding good response and patronage from the citizens. As many as 137 open gyms were opened in the city by the civic body, with equipment worth lakhs of rupees for the benefit of the citizens. Over 45,000 people are benefiting from these open gyms which are not found in any metropolitan city in the country.

According to the GHMC, along with public and social infrastructure, measures have been taken to improve the health benefits of the citizens. As a part of this, priority has been given to provide facilities for exercise and avoid health problems. Also, open gyms have been set up at parks to increase physical activity among citizens. ". Special efforts are being made to promote traditional and modern sports along with exercise through sports fields," said an official.

GHMC aimed to establish over 146 open gyms across the city, of which 137 are made available to the public and 9 are in various stages of development.

As per GHMC, in LB Nagar zone, GHMC established 23 open gyms and 18 in Charminar. While, a total of 30 are available in Khairtabad zone and 24 in Serilingampally out of which 23 have been completed and one would be made available soon.

With a total 37 open gyms, 35 were completed in Kukatpally zone and in Secunderabad, out of 14 open gyms 5 completed and remaining in various stages of progress.